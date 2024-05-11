In 2024 Honda Activa 6G or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Friend
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 76,234
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.