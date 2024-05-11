HT Auto
In 2024 Honda Activa 6G or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Friend
BrandHondaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 76,234₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage47 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹76,234*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Ground Clearance
171 mm-
Length
1833 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
107 kg-
Height
1156 mm-
Width
697 mm-
Chassis
Under Bone-
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Silent Start with ACG, Engine start Switch, ESP Technology-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8481,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
76,2341,03,999
RTO
6,6280
Insurance
5,9864,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9092,328
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine
Cons
No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

    Honda says its new Solution R&D Center will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly
    Honda opens new R&D centre in Bengaluru for electric two-wheeler development
    11 May 2024
    The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
    Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new
    10 Jun 2024
    Honda has launched a new mobile application called Smart Workshop, aimed at enhancing the service experience for owners of Honda motorcycles and scooters,
    Honda 2-wheeler customers can now track servicing in real-time. Here’s how
    21 Mar 2024
    The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
    Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
    30 Apr 2024
