Honda Activa 6G vs Simple Energy Dot One

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹76,234*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8481,08,044
Ex-Showroom Price
76,23499,999
RTO
6,6280
Insurance
5,9868,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9092,322

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
    Latest Videos

    Honda Activa 6G road test review
    Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
    25 Feb 2020
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    View all
     