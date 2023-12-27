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HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs Dot One [2023-2025]

Honda Activa 6G vs Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Dot one [2023-2025]
BrandHondaSimple Energy
Price₹ 74,369₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-151 km/charge
Mileage59.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.7 kWh
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 47 Minutes

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1833 mm1907 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm164.5 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1335 mm
Height
1165 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg126 Kg
Additional Storage
18 L35 L
Saddle Height
764 mm796 mm
Width
677 mm758 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
85 kmph105 km
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.12 mm-
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
47 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)-
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
18 L35 L
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartRiding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display7 inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah3.7 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,4461,49,266
Ex-Showroom Price
74,3691,40,499
RTO
5,9490
Insurance
6,1288,767
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8583,208
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
27 Dec 2023
The 2023 Honda Activa drops the 6G suffix from its name and will now be known only as the 'Activa'
Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
Scooters have been playing an instrumental role in the Indian two-wheeler market's growth over the last few years and fuel economy plays a crucial role in determining the consumer's choice in this space.
Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
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Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
17 Dec 2023
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Honda's sales increased by 14.51% in FY2023, although volumes declined by 31.53% in March
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4 Apr 2023
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Latest Videos

Honda Activa 6G road test review
Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
25 Feb 2020
<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
Honda Activa 6G road test review
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