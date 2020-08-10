In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at 75,347 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less