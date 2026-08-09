In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Honda
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours