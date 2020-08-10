In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at 75,347 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less