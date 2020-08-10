Saved Articles

Honda Activa 6G vs Prevail Electric Finesse

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Prevail Electric Finesse choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc
Clutch
Automatic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
47 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85299,999
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34799,999
RTO
6,5280
Insurance
5,9770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8882,149

