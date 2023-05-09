In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|S1
|Brand
|Honda
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|128-181 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.97 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-