Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start

One Push start button, Auto Handle lock function, Auto Motor lock function, Pillion Footrest open and close, Hazard Function, Detachable battery with battery lock function, Lithium Battery with safety valve, Seat open with remote, Scooter power off and Handle lock function, Hooter, Scooter Power switch