Honda Activa 6G vs Okaya EV Faast F2B

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2B
STD
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
47 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,8521,01,630
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34794,999
RTO
6,5281,500
Insurance
5,9775,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8882,184

