Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs ClassIQ

Honda Activa 6G vs Okaya EV ClassIQ

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Okaya EV ClassIQ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ClassIQ
Okaya EV ClassIQ
150+
₹74,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
47 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85282,542
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34774,500
RTO
6,5280
Insurance
5,9774,502
Accessories Charges
03,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8881,774

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes