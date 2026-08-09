In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Honda
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-