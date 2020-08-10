In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at 75,347 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less