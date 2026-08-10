In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 61,000 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs Flora Comparison