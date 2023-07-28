In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 76,234 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less