Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Unicorn

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹76,234*
*Ex-showroom price
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc162.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
AutomaticMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
47 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8481,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
76,2341,05,718
RTO
6,6288,694
Insurance
5,98611,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9092,705

