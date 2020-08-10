Saved Articles

Honda Activa 6G vs Honda SP 125

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
SP 125
Honda SP 125
Disc
₹65,467*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Clutch
AutomaticMultiple Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85294,795
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34782,677
RTO
6,5287,144
Insurance
5,9774,974
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8882,037

