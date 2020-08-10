In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less