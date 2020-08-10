Saved Articles

Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Shine 100

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir-Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start
Valve Per Cylinder
21
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85277,436
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34764,900
RTO
6,5286,692
Insurance
5,9775,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8881,664

