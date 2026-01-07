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Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Shine
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 74,369₹ 80,852
Mileage59.5 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc123.94 cc
Power7.84 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10.5 L
Length
1833 mm2046 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Height
1165 mm1116 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg114 kg
Additional Storage
18 L-
Saddle Height
764 mm791 mm
Width
677 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Hydraulic Type
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Underseat storage
18 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44694,164
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36980,852
RTO
5,9496,968
Insurance
6,1286,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8582,023
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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Activa 6G vs Activa 125
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Shine Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Shine vs Passion Plus
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Shine vs Raider
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs SP 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
The 2023 Honda Activa drops the 6G suffix from its name and will now be known only as the 'Activa'
Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
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Activa, Shine help Honda cross 5.18 lakh sales in May 2026; exports jump 24%
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Scooters have been playing an instrumental role in the Indian two-wheeler market's growth over the last few years and fuel economy plays a crucial role in determining the consumer's choice in this space.
Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
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Honda's sales increased by 14.51% in FY2023, although volumes declined by 31.53% in March
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