Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Shine

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc123.94
Clutch
AutomaticMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85291,201
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34778,687
RTO
6,5286,294
Insurance
5,9776,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8881,960

