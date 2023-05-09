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Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Grazia
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 74,369₹ 60,539
Mileage59.5 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124 cc
Power7.84 PS PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1833 mm1829 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Height
1165 mm1167 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg108 kg
Additional Storage
18 L-
Saddle Height
764 mm-
Width
677 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
18 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartSeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT displayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44687,979
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36975,859
RTO
5,9496,068
Insurance
6,1286,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8581,891
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2023 Honda Activa drops the 6G suffix from its name and will now be known only as the 'Activa'
Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
Scooters have been playing an instrumental role in the Indian two-wheeler market's growth over the last few years and fuel economy plays a crucial role in determining the consumer's choice in this space.
Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
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Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India
1 Feb 2022
Apart from the Grazia 125 and Activa 125, Honda will also update Dio.
Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June
24 Jan 2023
Honda's sales increased by 14.51% in FY2023, although volumes declined by 31.53% in March
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The special edition of Honda Grazia scooter comes with a host of cosmetic updates over standard model.
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Latest Videos

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Honda Activa 6G road test review
Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
25 Feb 2020
<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
Honda Activa 6G road test review
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