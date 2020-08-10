Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs Grazia

Honda Activa 6G vs Honda Grazia

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic (V-matic)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85287,979
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34775,859
RTO
6,5286,068
Insurance
5,9776,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8881,891

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes