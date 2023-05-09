In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Grazia Comparison