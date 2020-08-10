In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less