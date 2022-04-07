HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesActiva 125 vs FZ-FI V3

Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹69,961*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6
₹99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:29.6 : 1
Displacement
124 cc149 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8361,21,901
Ex-Showroom Price
72,6371,04,700
RTO
6,3418,909
Insurance
4,8586,617
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8012,620
Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
Bring Home Honda Vehicle at Low Down Payment of Rs...
Applicable on activa125hondaactiva125drum & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details