In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS