In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Enduro
|Brand
|Honda
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|-
|65-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.