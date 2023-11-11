In 2023 Honda Activa 125 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Honda Activa 125 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Activa 125 Price starts at 79,806 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours.
The Activa 125 mileage is around 60 kmpl.
V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
