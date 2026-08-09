In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS