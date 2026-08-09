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Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Victor

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Victor
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 88,339₹ 57,877
Mileage47 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc109 cc
Power8.42 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L8 L
Length
1850 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg112 kg
Height
1170 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm-
Width
707 mm750 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km480 km
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
8.42 PS9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Chassis
Under BoneSingle Cradle Tubular Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesNo
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
YesNo
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync3v Eco Thrust
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,83157,877
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33957,877
RTO
7,0670
Insurance
6,4250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1881,244

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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