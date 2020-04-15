HT Auto
Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Victor

Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,75257,877
Ex-Showroom Price
78,92057,877
RTO
6,8140
Insurance
6,0180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9721,244

