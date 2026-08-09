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Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Star city plus
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 88,339₹ 72,200
Mileage47 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc109 cc
Power8.42 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Length
1850 mm1984 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg115 kg
Height
1170 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm785 mm
Width
707 mm750 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km660 km
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncEconometer
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,83184,434
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33972,200
RTO
7,0675,776
Insurance
6,4256,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1881,814

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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