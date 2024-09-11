In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Sport
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS