In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS