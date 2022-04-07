HT Auto
Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹69,961*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹52,915*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm43 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:2-
Displacement
124 cc87.8 cc
Clutch
AutomaticCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI EngineSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm51 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,83664,998
Ex-Showroom Price
72,63756,009
RTO
6,3413,360
Insurance
4,8585,629
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8011,397
