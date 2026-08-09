In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS