|Max Power
|8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|55.5 mm
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:2
|10.3:1
|Displacement
|124 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹83,836
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,637
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹6,341
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹4,858
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,801
|₹2,223