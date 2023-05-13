In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Radeon
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS