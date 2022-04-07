HT Auto
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹69,961*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm140 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.0:2-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,8361,00,777
Ex-Showroom Price
72,6371,00,777
RTO
6,3410
Insurance
4,8580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8012,166
Delhi
