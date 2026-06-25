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Honda Activa 125 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Iqube
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 88,339₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage47 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity123.92 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1850 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg115 kg
Height
1170 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm-
Width
707 mm-
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km94 km
Max Speed
90 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes30 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,8311,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
88,3391,11,422
RTO
7,0670
Insurance
6,4255,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1882,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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iQube vs 450X
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iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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