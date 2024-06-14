In 2024 Honda Activa 125 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,806 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.30 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 60 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 79,806
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.