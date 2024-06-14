HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesActiva 125 vs TZ 3.3

Honda Activa 125 vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Honda Activa 125 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,806 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.30 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 60 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Tz 3.3
BrandHondaTunwal
Price₹ 79,806₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage60 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹79,806*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124 cc-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Length
1850 mm-
Ground Clearance
169 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
111 kg-
Height
1170 mm-
Width
707 mm-
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Real-time Fuel Efficiency and Range, Eco Speed Indicator, ACG starter ensures a silent start, Front Glove Box, 5 In 1 Lock With Dual Function Switch-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
18 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,4331,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,8061,15,000
RTO
6,3840
Insurance
6,2430
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9862,471
Expert Rating
-

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Destini 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Jupiter

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    Honda says its new Solution R&D Center will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly
    Honda opens new R&D centre in Bengaluru for electric two-wheeler development
    11 May 2024
    The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
    Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new
    10 Jun 2024
    The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G comes with subtle upgrades over the older 4G model
    eBikeGo unveils Muvi 125 5G electric scooter
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    View all
     