In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-