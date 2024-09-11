In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-