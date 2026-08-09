In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or SUPER ECO T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs T1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|T1
|Brand
|Honda
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 56,772
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours (100%)