In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Honda
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-