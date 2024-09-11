In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Epluto 7G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Epluto 7g
|Brand
|Honda
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 80,799
|Range
|-
|85-151 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)