In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|95-193 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes