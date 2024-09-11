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Honda Activa 125 vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 S1
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 88,339₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage47 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity123.92 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1850 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Height
1170 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm
Width
707 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
249.1 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm58 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Under BoneTubular
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionSingle Fork
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicMono Shock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display7 Inch touch screen
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah3.97 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,8311,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
88,3391,10,149
RTO
7,0678,811
Insurance
6,4253,139
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1882,624

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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