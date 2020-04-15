HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesActiva 125 vs Ridge

Honda Activa 125 vs Okinawa Ridge

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124 cc-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,75261,791
Ex-Showroom Price
78,92061,791
RTO
6,8140
Insurance
6,0180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9721,328
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125
null | Petrol | Automatic78,920 - 88,093**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125
null | Petrol | Automatic67,503 - 78,786**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Access 125

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli TRK800

Benelli TRK800

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details