Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|124 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS6
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹91,752
|₹1,06,730
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹78,920
|₹99,999
|RTO
|₹6,814
|₹1,500
|Insurance
|₹6,018
|₹5,231
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,972
|₹2,294