In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-