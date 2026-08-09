In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Hawk
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-