In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.