In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. LY has a range of up to 80-200 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs LY Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Ly
|Brand
|Honda
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 78,000
|Range
|-
|80-200 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 55 Minutes