In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
Activa 125 vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Zulu
|Brand
|Honda
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|-
|104 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.