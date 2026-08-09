In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Xblade
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS