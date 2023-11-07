In 2023 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs 79,806 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
The Activa 125 mileage is around 60 kmpl.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less