In 2023 Honda Activa 125 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs 79,806 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Activa 125 in 4 colours.
The Activa 125 mileage is around 60 kmpl.
The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
