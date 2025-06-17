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Honda Activa 125 vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Sp 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 88,339₹ 89,748
Mileage47 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc123.94 cc
Power8.42 PS PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L11 L
Length
1850 mm2027 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg116 kg
Height
1170 mm1091 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm790 mm
Width
707 mm785 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm50.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicHydraulic Type
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncVoice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco Indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display4.2 Inch, TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,8311,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33989,748
RTO
7,0677,179
Insurance
6,4256,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1882,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Raider
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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