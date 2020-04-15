Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
|10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|63.1 mm
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
|Air Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Multiple Wet Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|50 mm
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹91,752
|₹94,795
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹78,920
|₹82,677
|RTO
|₹6,814
|₹7,144
|Insurance
|₹6,018
|₹4,974
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,972
|₹2,037