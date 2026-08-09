In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Livo
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS