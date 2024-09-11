In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Grazia
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS